Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $13.17 Million Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,751 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,647 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for about 2.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Flowserve worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $313,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,712 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 676.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Flowserve's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price objective on Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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