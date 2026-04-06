Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $16.78 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $430.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $345.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.35. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.97 and a fifty-two week high of $512.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.66 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 26.87%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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