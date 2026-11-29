RA Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO - Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,542 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,835,541 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of Jade Biosciences worth $25,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,834 shares of the company's stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 161,610 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Jade Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,293,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,941 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 302,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 130,065 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jade Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period.

Get Jade Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Jade Biosciences from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBIO

Jade Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ JBIO opened at $17.82 on Friday. Jade Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. Equities analysts anticipate that Jade Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based treatments for autoimmune diseases. Its research focuses on targets involved in immune activity that can contribute to chronic disease. The company's lead program, JADE101, is an antibody designed to block APRIL, a protein involved in the production of antibodies. Jade is developing the candidate for IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease in which abnormal IgA antibodies can damage the kidneys. Jade's pipeline is focused on potential therapies for autoimmune conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jade Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jade Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Jade Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report