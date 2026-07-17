Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,391 Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,391 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,672,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,682,000 after purchasing an additional 998,963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,653.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,640,000 after purchasing an additional 966,597 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $230,556,000 after purchasing an additional 823,885 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 733,380 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cintas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $2.91 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted 8.9% revenue growth and record margins, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Cintas earnings report

Cintas reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $2.91 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted 8.9% revenue growth and record margins, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded Cintas to Buy from Neutral and lifted its price target to $230 from $200, citing improving labor market conditions, growth in adjacent product categories, and margin expansion from supply-chain and distribution initiatives. Bank of America upgrade article

Bank of America upgraded Cintas to Buy from Neutral and lifted its price target to $230 from $200, citing improving labor market conditions, growth in adjacent product categories, and margin expansion from supply-chain and distribution initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird also raised its price target to $214 and kept an Outperform rating, while other analysts increased forecasts after the earnings beat, adding to momentum around the stock. Analyst forecast increases

Robert W. Baird also raised its price target to $214 and kept an Outperform rating, while other analysts increased forecasts after the earnings beat, adding to momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 guidance called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, signaling confidence in continued growth even as the company works through the pending UniFirst acquisition. Cintas earnings release

Management’s fiscal 2027 guidance called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, signaling confidence in continued growth even as the company works through the pending UniFirst acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a Sector Perform rating with a $206 target, essentially in line with the recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see the current valuation as more balanced. RBC rating note

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a Sector Perform rating with a $206 target, essentially in line with the recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see the current valuation as more balanced. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether Cintas is fully valued after its strong five-year run, reflecting growing debate about how much upside is already priced in. Valuation article

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $161.16 and a 52 week high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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