Jag Capital Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,091 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Natera accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Natera by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.03, for a total transaction of $9,089,637.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,743 shares in the company, valued at $24,035,465.29. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $642,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,220.72. This represents a 48.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock worth $39,627,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $269.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $288.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here