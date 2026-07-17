Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,313 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 20,333 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after purchasing an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $361.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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