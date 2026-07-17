Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,215 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,601,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,197,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $469,344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186,879 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $557,501,000 after purchasing an additional 944,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 734,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $345,150,000 after buying an additional 647,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $417.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

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More Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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