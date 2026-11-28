Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,262 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,014,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of James Hardie Industries worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 77.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,939 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 394.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,987,166 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after buying an additional 5,574,985 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $36.00 target price on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on James Hardie Industries from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHX

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.7%

JHX opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries is a global building-products company best known for fiber-cement materials used in residential and commercial construction. Its products include exterior siding and cladding, trim, and building boards for interior and exterior applications. The company serves customers in markets including North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Its products are used in new construction and renovation projects, with offerings designed for applications such as façades, walls, and tile underlayment.

See Also

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