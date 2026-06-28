Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 211,432 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,586 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,432 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $141.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. How Citigroup's Stress Test Success Strengthens Shareholder Returns

Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Citigroup Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment:

Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup was also cited in a stock-picking note on Micron, where the bank said strong memory demand could benefit SanDisk; this is more about Citigroup’s analyst commentary than a direct driver for C shares. Micron is soaring after blowout earnings report. That's good news for this other memory chipmaker, Citigroup says

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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