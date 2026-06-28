Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,832 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,046 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe's Companies worth $73,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after acquiring an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $222.42 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $224.26 and its 200-day moving average is $244.57.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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