Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,918 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $166,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.26. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Wolfe Research lowered International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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