Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SPG opened at $227.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $228.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $209.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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