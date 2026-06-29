Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,856 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $513.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $474.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.45 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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