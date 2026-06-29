Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 118,964 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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