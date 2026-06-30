Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AptarGroup worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.45. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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