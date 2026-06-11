Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,861 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $247,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. First American Trust FSB increased its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 62,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,129,714 shares of the company's stock worth $2,314,538,000 after acquiring an additional 673,682 shares during the last quarter. Artesa Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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