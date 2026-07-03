Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,573 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,789,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock worth $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $75,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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