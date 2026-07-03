Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,908 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 16,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 11.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,589,389.48. This trade represents a 38.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,804.81. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,883. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.5%

SEIC opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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