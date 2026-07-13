Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Insulet were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Curi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

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Key Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel kept a buy rating on PODD, although it lowered its price target from $250 to $225, suggesting the stock still has meaningful upside despite recent volatility. Benzinga reference

Stifel kept a rating on PODD, although it lowered its price target from $250 to $225, suggesting the stock still has meaningful upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Insulet also appeared in a positive-style growth note and an article discussing the stock’s valuation after a sharp decline, but these pieces did not provide fresh company-specific catalysts. Yahoo Finance reference

Insulet also appeared in a positive-style growth note and an article discussing the stock’s valuation after a sharp decline, but these pieces did not provide fresh company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so it does not currently signal a meaningful bearish positioning change.

Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so it does not currently signal a meaningful bearish positioning change. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Insulet over alleged securities fraud and Omnipod safety disclosures, which can create investor uncertainty and pressure the stock. PR Newswire reference

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $219.00 price objective on Insulet in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $161.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $138.79 and a one year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.Insulet's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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