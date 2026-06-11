Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $117.45 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,617 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $117,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $191.20 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here