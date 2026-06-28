Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $143.27 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $143,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $432.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $221.18 and a 12 month high of $476.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.12%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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