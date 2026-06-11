Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $155.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,541 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $155,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $322.51 and its 200-day moving average is $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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