Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $29.34 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $29,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $148.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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