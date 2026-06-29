Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $40.06 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $182.68 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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