Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $61.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $61,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,616,703,000 after buying an additional 37,553,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,361,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,948,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,219,894,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Mizuho raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1%

AMT stock opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here