Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $85.15 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,178 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $85,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after acquiring an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $153,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.03 and a 200-day moving average of $336.30. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $286.15 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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