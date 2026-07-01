Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,848 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Clorox worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

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Clorox Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CLX stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $132.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. Clorox's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

See Also

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