Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 37,415 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in KBR were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in KBR by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Down 0.5%

KBR stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos A. Sabater purchased 14,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. This trade represents a 68.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von acquired 3,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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