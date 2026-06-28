Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,100 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 15,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $120,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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