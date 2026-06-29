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Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,946 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its Prologis stake by 2.1% in the first quarter, selling 8,946 shares and leaving it with 427,254 shares valued at about $56.5 million.
  • Prologis reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.05 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $2.30 billion versus $2.12 billion expected; the company also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 6.07 to 6.23.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, equal to a $4.28 annualized payout and a 3.1% yield, while analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and average price target of $151.48.
  • Interested in Prologis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,068,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Prologis by 250.0% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 65,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $140.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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