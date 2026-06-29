Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,881 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 40,859 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 20,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 322,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,541,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $238,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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