Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 38,860 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,126 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Teradata worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 1,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,294,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,191,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,928,000 after buying an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teradata

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and cash flow: Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the roughly $0.55–$0.56 consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue of $410 million also exceeded expectations of approximately $396 million. Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, while operating margins and adjusted free cash flow improved substantially. Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the roughly $0.55–$0.56 consensus and up from $0.47 a year earlier. Revenue of $410 million also exceeded expectations of approximately $396 million. Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, while operating margins and adjusted free cash flow improved substantially. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year profit outlook: Teradata raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the consensus estimate of $2.47, and increased its adjusted free-cash-flow outlook. These upgrades indicate continued cost control and profitability gains despite limited revenue growth.

Teradata raised its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the consensus estimate of $2.47, and increased its adjusted free-cash-flow outlook. These upgrades indicate continued cost control and profitability gains despite limited revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: AI product expansion: The company made its Teradata Data Analyst Agent available through the AWS Marketplace, potentially improving adoption by allowing customers to deploy conversational analytics within existing AWS environments. Teradata Brings Enterprise-Grade Data Analyst Agent to AWS Marketplace

The company made its Teradata Data Analyst Agent available through the AWS Marketplace, potentially improving adoption by allowing customers to deploy conversational analytics within existing AWS environments. Neutral Sentiment: Board appointment: Teradata added veteran technology executive Bernd Leukert to its board, a potentially positive governance and strategic development but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Teradata Appoints Bernd Leukert to Board of Directors

Teradata added veteran technology executive Bernd Leukert to its board, a potentially positive governance and strategic development but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q3 revenue guidance: Management expects third-quarter revenue of $391.0–$399.4 million, below the $403 million consensus, with recurring revenue projected to decline 2%–4% year over year. Full-year revenue guidance remains down 2% to flat, while consulting revenue fell 24% in Q2. This topline weakness is likely driving the stock’s decline despite the earnings beat.

Management expects third-quarter revenue of $391.0–$399.4 million, below the $403 million consensus, with recurring revenue projected to decline 2%–4% year over year. Full-year revenue guidance remains down 2% to flat, while consulting revenue fell 24% in Q2. This topline weakness is likely driving the stock’s decline despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent filings show multiple insiders, including CEO Stephen McMillan, selling shares without reported open-market purchases over the past six months, which may add to investor caution.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $602,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,985. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

See Also

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