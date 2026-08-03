Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in SunocoCorp LLC $SUNC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC - Free Report) by 3,139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,031 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 565,031 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.13% of SunocoCorp worth $35,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in SunocoCorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 95,419 shares of the company's stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SunocoCorp during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SunocoCorp during the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUNC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SunocoCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut SunocoCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on SunocoCorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SunocoCorp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SunocoCorp from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUNC

SunocoCorp Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:SUNC opened at $76.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. SunocoCorp LLC has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.56 billion.

SunocoCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from SunocoCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. SunocoCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.92%.

SunocoCorp Company Profile

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

Further Reading

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