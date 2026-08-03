Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,666 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 123,531 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.59% of PDF Solutions worth $33,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 257.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.07 and a beta of 1.67. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.50.

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PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Further Reading

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