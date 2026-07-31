Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,078 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 503,688 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.50% of Ares Management worth $180,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 17,634 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Research raised Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.93.

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Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $124.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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