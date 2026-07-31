Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279,636 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 170,174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.40% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $198,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,038 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 355.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,229 shares of the company's stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 105,532 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $764,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 81,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,701,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,726,000 after buying an additional 517,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGY

Trending Headlines about Magnolia Oil & Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Magnolia Oil & Gas Board Declares Previously Announced 9 Percent Dividend Increase

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded MGY to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Magnolia Oil & Gas raised to Buy at Truist on upbeat view of WildFire acquisition

Truist upgraded to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Magnolia Oil & Gas Earnings Expected to Grow

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Magnolia Oil & Gas and Topaz Resources Head-To-Head Analysis

A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.64 and its Q2 2028 forecast to $0.55 from $0.56. The reductions could weigh on sentiment about Magnolia’s longer-term earnings trajectory, although Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.1%

MGY stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $32.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $358.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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