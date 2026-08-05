Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA - Free Report) by 948.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,438 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 428,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Adeia worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the third quarter valued at $3,259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Adeia by 13,439.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,052 shares of the company's stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Adeia by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 219,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 572,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company's stock.

Key Adeia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adeia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adeia reported second-quarter EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 analyst consensus and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The earnings beat, along with a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity, provided a positive catalyst. Adeia Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adeia reported second-quarter EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.31 analyst consensus and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. The earnings beat, along with a 26.5% net margin and 39.5% return on equity, provided a positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company renewed its multi-year license agreement with Google, including YouTube TV, and signed a new agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring-revenue model and licensing momentum. Adeia Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company renewed its multi-year license agreement with Google, including YouTube TV, and signed a new agreement with RPX covering 10 e-commerce customers. These deals reinforce the recurring-revenue model and licensing momentum. Positive Sentiment: Adeia raised its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million, citing strength in its semiconductor business. This signals improved confidence in future growth.

Adeia raised its long-term annual revenue outlook to $600 million, citing strength in its semiconductor business. This signals improved confidence in future growth. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $40 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from recent levels. Rosenblatt analyst action

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $40 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides modest income, with an indicated yield of approximately 0.7%.

Adeia declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 24. The dividend provides modest income, with an indicated yield of approximately 0.7%. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $96.12 million was slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Fiscal-year revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million is broadly in line with expectations, but the range leaves limited room for upside near its midpoint.

Quarterly revenue of $96.12 million was slightly below the $96.79 million consensus estimate. Fiscal-year revenue guidance of $395 million to $435 million is broadly in line with expectations, but the range leaves limited room for upside near its midpoint. Negative Sentiment: BWS Financial maintained a “buy” rating but set a $30 price target, below recent trading levels, indicating that the analyst sees near-term valuation risk. BWS Financial analyst action

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.79 million. Adeia had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 39.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Adeia's payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADEA. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Adeia from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Adeia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Adeia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adeia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADEA

About Adeia

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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