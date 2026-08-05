Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 828,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Full Truck Alliance worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,382,173 shares of the company's stock worth $690,821,000 after buying an additional 1,040,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,272,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,859,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,004,634 shares of the company's stock worth $354,140,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 32,100,736 shares of the company's stock worth $344,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company's stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Full Truck Alliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura set a $11.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.04.

View Our Latest Report on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report).

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