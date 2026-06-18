Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950,248 shares of the company's stock after selling 433,369 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.98% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,615,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 219,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,035,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 564.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.2%

HWM opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.07 and a 200-day moving average of $235.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here