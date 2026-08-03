Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.74 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 87,542 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $33,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 774,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 52,952 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 408,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 142,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 752.1% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 362,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 320,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. CMS Energy's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is 68.47%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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