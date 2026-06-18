Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $718.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,962 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Home Depot worth $718,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $715,913,000 after buying an additional 1,824,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.8%

HD stock opened at $327.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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