Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $11.29 Million in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 685,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,294,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.81% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,118,904 shares of the company's stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 481,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,844 shares of the company's stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,420. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony M. Manning sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 81,778 shares of company stock worth $1,768,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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