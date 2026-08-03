Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,303 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Expand Energy worth $42,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expand Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Expand Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after buying an additional 2,414,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 94.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,498,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,890,000 after buying an additional 2,188,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock worth $362,683,000 after buying an additional 2,160,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy's payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expand Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expand Energy wasn't on the list.

While Expand Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here