Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 121,129 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,105 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.59% of Allison Transmission worth $57,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,022 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,197 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $122,590,000 after acquiring an additional 291,649 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 29,585 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.17.

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Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.7%

ALSN stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Further Reading

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