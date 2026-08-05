Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) by 992.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,377 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 738,005 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.45% of DigitalBridge Group worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,351,817 shares of the company's stock worth $266,177,000 after buying an additional 116,360 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 865,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 437,950 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 126,130,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company's stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,540 shares of the company's stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 127,183 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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