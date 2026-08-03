Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 62,702 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.95% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $45,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 182,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 72,721 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,735,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 424.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 155,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.25.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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