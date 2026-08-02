Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,154,044 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196,409 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,154,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.88% of Janux Therapeutics worth $58,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,853,951 shares of the company's stock worth $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227,676 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,392,523 shares of the company's stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,173 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,954,426 shares of the company's stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 188,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,186 shares of the company's stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 908,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Janux Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.08.

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Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.52. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $28,878.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,265.90. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janeen Noel Doyle sold 4,059 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,947.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,065,452.23. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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