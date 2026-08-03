Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 29,658 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 29,658 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.60% of Stag Industrial worth $41,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stag Industrial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $295,644,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 434,005.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,098,286 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,033 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,459,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 541,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.96. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $224.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stag Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stag Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Stag Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here