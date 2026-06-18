Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,581,021 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,543 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.23% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $1,042,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.31% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 0.8%

FWONK opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

See Also

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