Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 225,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $2,107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,975.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 713 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $141,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,448. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,345. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $189.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $173.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $201.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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